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Lights, Camera, Vote: Celebrities Influence Kerala's 2026 Assembly Elections

Several popular film actors, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, joined the public to cast their votes during the crucial 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala. Not only are they voters, but many celebrities are also contesting in the elections, reflecting an increased engagement of high-profile individuals in the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:00 IST
Lights, Camera, Vote: Celebrities Influence Kerala's 2026 Assembly Elections
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The 2026 Kerala Assembly elections witnessed a remarkable turnout of film celebrities hitting the polling booths, signaling their active participation in the democratic process. Among them were actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, and several others who took part in voting on Thursday, highlighting the intersection between cinema and politics.

This election galvanized stars beyond voting, with actors such as Ramesh Pisharody and Anjali Nair stepping into the political arena as candidates. Minister K B Ganesh Kumar is trying his luck again in Pathanapuram, as the stakes are high for every political camp vying for power.

The involvement of celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Mukesh reflected a trend of high-profile endorsement in politics. While actors like Asif Ali emphasized the importance of political awareness, others like Jagadish remained hesitant about a complete shift to political careers. The anticipation for results continues, as actors contribute their star power to shape Kerala's political future.

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