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Hemant Badri Leads Flipkart's AI Transformation

Hemant Badri will helm Flipkart's AI transformation, driving key use cases to elevate operational efficiency and customer experience. The initiative underscores an AI-first approach, blending technology with human intuition, as Flipkart aims to lead in the evolving industry landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:55 IST
Hemant Badri Leads Flipkart's AI Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart's drive towards AI transformation has found a new leader in Hemant Badri. As stated by CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a company email, Badri will spearhead efforts to integrate artificial intelligence across various business functions. This move highlights Flipkart's ambition to be an 'AI-first' organization.

Currently Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and Re-Commerce, Badri's new role involves identifying impactful business use cases for AI. His efforts will be in collaboration with Balaji Thiagarajan, who will continue overseeing the company's technology strategy and engineering for an AI-centric Flipkart.

Krishnamurthy's communication emphasized that while AI offers numerous advantages, such as enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiency, human insight remains crucial. This balance of AI and human judgment is expected to maintain the company's competitive edge in the rapidly evolving e-commerce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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