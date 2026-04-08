Hemant Badri Leads Flipkart's AI Transformation

Flipkart's drive towards AI transformation has found a new leader in Hemant Badri. As stated by CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a company email, Badri will spearhead efforts to integrate artificial intelligence across various business functions. This move highlights Flipkart's ambition to be an 'AI-first' organization.

Currently Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and Re-Commerce, Badri's new role involves identifying impactful business use cases for AI. His efforts will be in collaboration with Balaji Thiagarajan, who will continue overseeing the company's technology strategy and engineering for an AI-centric Flipkart.

Krishnamurthy's communication emphasized that while AI offers numerous advantages, such as enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiency, human insight remains crucial. This balance of AI and human judgment is expected to maintain the company's competitive edge in the rapidly evolving e-commerce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)