India's Online Retail Boom: A New Era of E-Commerce

India's online retail sector concluded 2025 on a high note, with e-retail gross merchandise value (GMV) touching nearly USD 65-66 billion, marking a 19-21% growth, per a Bain & Company and Flipkart report.

By 2030, the e-retail market is projected to reach USD 170-180 billion, propelled by rising shopper penetration and spending per shopper. The nation leads in quick-commerce globally, with 16-17% of e-commerce GMV derived from this segment, outpacing nations like China.

India's e-commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, underscored by Gen Z's strong presence and a booming quick-commerce market. The report anticipates further growth as India's GDP per capita rises, alongside increased digital adoption among its vast consumer base.