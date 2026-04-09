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India's Online Retail Boom: A New Era of E-Commerce

India's e-retail market experienced a surge, reaching nearly USD 65-66 billion in value by the end of 2025, with projections to hit USD 170-180 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increased shopper integration and spending, with a notable shift towards q-commerce. Gen Z shoppers are leading this expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:22 IST
India's Online Retail Boom: A New Era of E-Commerce
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India's online retail sector concluded 2025 on a high note, with e-retail gross merchandise value (GMV) touching nearly USD 65-66 billion, marking a 19-21% growth, per a Bain & Company and Flipkart report.

By 2030, the e-retail market is projected to reach USD 170-180 billion, propelled by rising shopper penetration and spending per shopper. The nation leads in quick-commerce globally, with 16-17% of e-commerce GMV derived from this segment, outpacing nations like China.

India's e-commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, underscored by Gen Z's strong presence and a booming quick-commerce market. The report anticipates further growth as India's GDP per capita rises, alongside increased digital adoption among its vast consumer base.

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