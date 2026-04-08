Adrenalin Unveils WageSync™: Revolutionizing Payroll Management for Labour Code Compliance

Adrenalin, a distinguished provider of Human Capital Management solutions, has introduced WageSync™, a service designed to help enterprises seamlessly adapt to new labour code regulations. The move aligns with the recent enforcement of India's four new labour codes aimed at transforming wage structures.

WageSync™, a platform-driven managed service, is engineered to bridge the gap between policy interpretation and operational execution. This innovation targets complexities in wage processing, compliance, and payroll management by providing enterprises with structured, system-driven solutions.

The service employs a four-stage model, encompassing assessment, analysis, alignment, and activation stages, to prepare businesses for real-world delivery. Through this approach, Adrenalin aspires to streamline decision-making processes and secure reliable compliance outcomes for enterprises globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)