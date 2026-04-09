Hezbollah Strikes: Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Lebanon's Hezbollah has launched rockets at northern Israel. This marks Hezbollah's first assault on Israel since a ceasefire was brokered between the United States and Iran two weeks ago.

According to a statement from Hezbollah, the attack is a retaliatory measure in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire by Israel. This accusation arose after Israel initiated what has been characterized as its most substantial attack on Lebanon since the war's onset.

The developments highlight the fragile state of the ceasefire and underline the ongoing volatility in the Middle East, raising concerns over future confrontations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)