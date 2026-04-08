Left Menu

Green Tribunal Mandates GPS for Water Tankers: Strict Compliance Ordered

The National Green Tribunal has extended its directive requiring GPS systems on tankers to include those transporting STP-treated water, alongside those carrying groundwater. This move aims to enhance tracking and management to promote sustainable water use. The tribunal has issued strict compliance orders to the Delhi Jal Board and tanker owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:26 IST
Green Tribunal Mandates GPS for Water Tankers: Strict Compliance Ordered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has clarified that its previous ruling on mandatory GPS tracking systems now applies to tankers carrying both groundwater and treated sewage water. This measure, aimed at better tracking and sustainable water use, affects various sectors like construction and horticulture.

Enforcing strict adherence, the tribunal tasked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and tanker owners with implementing this directive. It instructed DJB to issue duplicate gate and transit passes for each tanker, maintaining accurate records of all water deliveries.

Non-compliance will lead to severe penalties, including criminal prosecution. The tribunal's order seeks to ensure sustainable resource management and has been forwarded to relevant Delhi officials for immediate implementation.

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

 Global
2
Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow

Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow

 India
3
Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad

Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad

 India
4
Academio: Bridging the Gap in IB and Cambridge IGCSE Education

Academio: Bridging the Gap in IB and Cambridge IGCSE Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026