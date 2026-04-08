Green Tribunal Mandates GPS for Water Tankers: Strict Compliance Ordered

The National Green Tribunal has clarified that its previous ruling on mandatory GPS tracking systems now applies to tankers carrying both groundwater and treated sewage water. This measure, aimed at better tracking and sustainable water use, affects various sectors like construction and horticulture.

Enforcing strict adherence, the tribunal tasked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and tanker owners with implementing this directive. It instructed DJB to issue duplicate gate and transit passes for each tanker, maintaining accurate records of all water deliveries.

Non-compliance will lead to severe penalties, including criminal prosecution. The tribunal's order seeks to ensure sustainable resource management and has been forwarded to relevant Delhi officials for immediate implementation.