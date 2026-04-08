Space42 PLC Assures Stakeholders of Uninterrupted Services
Space42 PLC has confirmed that its operations, services, and infrastructure remain fully functional and intact, including those of Thuraya. There has been no disruption in service delivery, and all commitments to customers and partners are on track, maintaining full business continuity across its service lines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:02 IST
Space42 PLC has assured its stakeholders that all operations and services, including the infrastructure of Thuraya, are fully intact and operational. The company confirmed that there has been no interruption in service delivery.
The firm emphasized that its commitments to customers and partners continue to be met, highlighting its ongoing dedication to fulfilling its mission without compromise.
These announcements underscore Space42's resilience and reliability in maintaining business continuity across all of its business lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)