India's Tech Startups Witness Funding Shift in 2025-26

Indian technology startups saw a significant shift in their funding landscape for the fiscal year 2025-26, as revealed by Tracxn's latest report. The total funds raised dropped by 18% to USD 11.7 billion, compared to the previous year's USD 14.3 billion.

Despite this overall decline, early-stage funding witnessed robust growth, surging by 33% to touch USD 4.8 billion. In contrast, late-stage funding experienced a downturn, decreasing by 38% compared to last year. FinTech and retail sectors dominated as the top performers in investments.

The IPO scene was vibrant, with 47 companies going public, up by 52% from the previous financial year. Noteworthy IPOs included those of Lenskart, Groww, and Meesho, contributing to the creation of six new unicorns, illustrating a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)