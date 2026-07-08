FTSE 100 Plummets Amidst Middle East Tensions
The FTSE 100 experienced its most significant one-day drop since May after President Trump's statement about a reverted agreement with Iran, sparking concerns of Middle Eastern tension resurgence and rising oil prices. The index closed down 1.7%, mimicking March's declines in the FTSE 250 as well.
The FTSE 100 suffered its most substantial one-day plunge since May after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an initial agreement to resolve tensions with Iran was no longer valid. This statement intensified worries about escalating Middle Eastern conflicts, subsequently causing a rise in oil prices.
At the close of trading, the FTSE 100 dropped by 1.7% to 10,489.04 points, marking its worst single-day performance since May 15. Likewise, the FTSE 250 index, another key market indicator, witnessed a 1.5% decline, equating to its most significant drop since mid-March.
The market's reaction reflects investor anxiety over the potential for prolonged instability in the region and its subsequent impact on global oil supplies, a sector already sensitive to geopolitical shifts.