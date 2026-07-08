Air Force One Retrofit Raises Eyebrows Amid Trump's Unexpected Aircraft Swap

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Will Fly From Turkey To Britain On An Older Air Force One Aircraft

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced he will use an older Air Force One aircraft for his journey from Turkey to the UK, opting against a newly renovated Boeing 747. This decision comes only weeks after unveiling the plane, initially donated by Qatar, as his new presidential jet.

The Qatari Boeing 747, refitted by L3Harris Technologies, underwent extensive upgrades for security and communications, incurring costs exceeding $1 billion. This transition has invited criticism about expenses and safety, as experts caution that the modifications may not reach the standards of the current Air Force One models.

The Air Force expedited the aircraft's readiness, skipping some planned modifications for the eventual next-gen presidential jets, which face significant delays. Boeing's $3.9 billion contract for two new 747-8s remains stalled, with delivery anticipated no earlier than 2028, risking a timeline shortfall for Trump's possible second term.