Air Force One Retrofit Raises Eyebrows Amid Trump's Unexpected Aircraft Swap
President Donald Trump's decision to switch from a newly retrofitted Boeing 747, gifted by Qatar, to an older Air Force One for his trip from Turkey to Britain has stirred questions. The changes, intended as a temporary solution amid Boeing's delays on new planes, have been controversial due to cost and security concerns.
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced he will use an older Air Force One aircraft for his journey from Turkey to the UK, opting against a newly renovated Boeing 747. This decision comes only weeks after unveiling the plane, initially donated by Qatar, as his new presidential jet.
The Qatari Boeing 747, refitted by L3Harris Technologies, underwent extensive upgrades for security and communications, incurring costs exceeding $1 billion. This transition has invited criticism about expenses and safety, as experts caution that the modifications may not reach the standards of the current Air Force One models.
The Air Force expedited the aircraft's readiness, skipping some planned modifications for the eventual next-gen presidential jets, which face significant delays. Boeing's $3.9 billion contract for two new 747-8s remains stalled, with delivery anticipated no earlier than 2028, risking a timeline shortfall for Trump's possible second term.