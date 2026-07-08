Epic Emmy Showdown: Drama and Comedy Clash

The Emmy nominations were led by 'The Pitt' with 25 nods, and 'Hacks' with record-setting 24 nominations. 'The Diplomat,' 'The Gilded Age,' and others are contenders for best drama, while 'Hacks' is up against comedies like 'Abbott Elementary.' Winners will be announced on September 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Emergency Room Drama The Pitt Led This Years Emmy Nominations | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:50 IST
Epic Emmy Showdown: Drama and Comedy Clash
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The Emmy nominations this year spotlight the intense competition between top dramas and comedies, with the medical drama 'The Pitt' leading with an impressive 25 nominations.

Setting a record for a comedy, the final season of 'Hacks' earned 24 nods, showcasing its popularity. Drama series contenders include 'The Diplomat' and 'The Gilded Age,' while in the comedy category, 'Hacks' has tough competition from titles like 'Abbott Elementary' and 'The Bear.'

The Emmy winners will be revealed during a glamorous ceremony in Los Angeles on September 14, hosted by 'Law & Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay. The event will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

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