Russia's Diesel Ban Sparks Fuel Crisis Amidst Ukraine Strikes

Russia has imposed a ban on diesel exports to boost domestic supply, following Ukrainian drone strikes that have affected oil refineries. This has led to significant fuel shortages and increased prices. The ban, meant to last until July 31, aims to stabilize the domestic market amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Introduced A Ban On Diesel Exports On Wednesday As Part Of A Raft Of Measures To Support The Domestic Fuel Market After Systematic Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Oil Refineries Triggered Gasoline Shortages And Price Spikes Drivers In Many Regions Are Facing Hourslong Lines To Refuel | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:52 IST
Russia's Diesel Ban Sparks Fuel Crisis Amidst Ukraine Strikes

In response to escalating Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries, which have led to widespread shortages and soaring fuel prices, Russia has introduced a ban on diesel exports. The restriction aims to bolster the domestic supply of diesel and gasoline as drivers face long queues to refuel.

At a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the ban would remain in effect until July 31. This measure is part of a broader strategy to support the local fuel market amid tensions with Ukraine, which claims its attacks are meant to push Russia toward peace negotiations.

The ban is expected to impact Russian diesel exports dramatically. Already, June's export figures had plummeted by 39% from the previous month. Despite the restrictions, exceptions under pre-existing agreements are maintained, yet the fuel supply chain struggles continue.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
4
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026