Russia's Diesel Ban Sparks Fuel Crisis Amidst Ukraine Strikes

Russia Introduced A Ban On Diesel Exports On Wednesday As Part Of A Raft Of Measures To Support The Domestic Fuel Market After Systematic Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Oil Refineries Triggered Gasoline Shortages And Price Spikes Drivers In Many Regions Are Facing Hourslong Lines To Refuel

In response to escalating Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries, which have led to widespread shortages and soaring fuel prices, Russia has introduced a ban on diesel exports. The restriction aims to bolster the domestic supply of diesel and gasoline as drivers face long queues to refuel.

At a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the ban would remain in effect until July 31. This measure is part of a broader strategy to support the local fuel market amid tensions with Ukraine, which claims its attacks are meant to push Russia toward peace negotiations.

The ban is expected to impact Russian diesel exports dramatically. Already, June's export figures had plummeted by 39% from the previous month. Despite the restrictions, exceptions under pre-existing agreements are maintained, yet the fuel supply chain struggles continue.