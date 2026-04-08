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Revolutionizing Connectivity: Satellite-to-Phone Transformation

Telecom regulator Trai is exploring direct satellite-to-mobile services to enhance connectivity in rural areas. A consultation paper discusses using designated spectrum for satellite or mobile services. The decision aligns with global practices and addresses underserved regions, with regulatory consultations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:02 IST
Revolutionizing Connectivity: Satellite-to-Phone Transformation
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is moving toward revolutionizing connectivity by exploring the potential of direct satellite-to-mobile services. This step aims to enhance communication accessibility, particularly targeting underserved rural and remote areas.

In its recent consultation paper, Trai discusses whether such Direct-to-Device (D2D) services should operate using the spectrum allocated for mobile satellites or standard mobile services like 4G and 5G. The implementation of D2D could potentially elevate satellite communication services to the level of conventional mobile providers.

Currently, the feasibility of these services is under international review. Trai's initiative is in line with global trends, and its consultation process remains open for comments until May, with implications for the telecom sector on the horizon.

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