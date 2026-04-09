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INDEX'26: Revolutionizing AI-Driven Growth Strategies

Pepper's INDEX'26, a summit for marketing and AI leaders, drew massive interest, showcasing the urgency of AI adaptation. Highlighting the shift in market strategies, it featured keynotes from industry figures, engaging panels, and insightful presentations, marking a significant step in AI-first growth and Generative Engine Optimization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:16 IST
INDEX'26: Revolutionizing AI-Driven Growth Strategies
  • Country:
  • India

INDEX'26, Pepper's distinguished GEO Growth Summit, recently captivated a gathering of more than 200 leading marketing and AI executives. The event focused on drivers of measurable demand in an AI-dominated era.

This exclusive summit took place in San Francisco, featuring keynote speakers like Dane Vahey from OpenAI and Alexandra London from G2. With registration closing at 2.5 times capacity, the demand highlighted the urgency for companies to adapt to AI-led discovery and visibility.

Attendees included key decision-makers from notable enterprises such as Salesforce, Nvidia, and Intel. A standout session led by Kishan Panpalia captured substantial engagement, underscoring the relevance of GEO frameworks in reshaping market structures. After the conference, attendees, among them Claire Darling and Jeana Murphy, offered positive feedback, solidifying INDEX'26's reputation as a high-quality event.

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