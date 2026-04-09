Two IAS Officers Suspended Amid IDFC Bank Fraud Probe in Haryana
The Haryana government has suspended IAS officers Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar amid an ongoing investigation into a Rs 590-crore fraud case involving IDFC First Bank. Both will report to the Chief Secretary's office in Chandigarh, with subsistence allowance provided per regulations. The case has been handed over to the CBI.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has suspended two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar, effective immediately. Sources suggest their suspension is linked to an ongoing probe into a significant Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.
Throughout their suspension, both officers, promoted from the state civil service, are required to report to the Chief Secretary's office in Chandigarh. They will continue to receive a subsistence allowance in line with the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules of 1969.
The investigation, spearheaded by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, revealed the creation of fictitious companies used to divert government funds. Consequently, the Haryana government has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- IAS
- Suspension
- IDFC First Bank
- Fraud
- Probe
- Chandigarh
- CBI
- Government
- Vigilance
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