Delhi's Digital Leap: Introducing the AI-Powered e-District 2.0

The Delhi government is on the brink of unveiling e-District 2.0, a cutting-edge platform aimed at revolutionizing citizen services through artificial intelligence. This new portal promises faster and more efficient service delivery, catering to an increased number of services compared to its predecessor.

Key features of e-District 2.0 include an AI-enabled chatbot for real-time assistance and the integration of blockchain technology to bolster data security and transparency. The platform offers a comprehensive solution across various departments, allowing for seamless online verification of issued certificates.

As part of its e-governance initiative, the Delhi government has also scaled up the number of common service centres to 7,000, bringing essential services like certificate issuance closer to residents. This move underscores a commitment to improving accessibility and efficiency in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)