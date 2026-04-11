Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Naia Butler-Craig's Journey to the Stars

Naia Butler-Craig's dream of becoming an astronaut was inspired by Mae Jemison. Now a NASA aerospace engineer, her journey is part of a larger narrative of Black achievement in aerospace. She celebrates Victor Glover's recent historic lunar mission as an affirmation of her and many African Americans' aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:32 IST
Breaking Barriers: Naia Butler-Craig's Journey to the Stars

At just 12, Naia Butler-Craig set her sights on space after seeing Mae Jemison's picture at her church; today, she's a PhD-equipped NASA aerospace engineer.

Her path parallels Victor Glover's historic lunar mission, invigorating Black aspirations in aerospace amidst current political challenges to diversity programs.

Glover's achievements join those of pioneering figures like the Tuskegee Airmen, echoing a legacy of overcoming barriers and showing young Black individuals that the sky itself is just the beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

Justice Served: Mass Convictions in Abuja's Militant Trials

 Global
2
Delhi's Electric School Bus Revolution: A Green Transition

Delhi's Electric School Bus Revolution: A Green Transition

 India
3
Optimism Soars for LDF in Kerala Elections

Optimism Soars for LDF in Kerala Elections

 India
4
Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Restore Voting Rights and Criticizes BJP 'Agencies'

Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Restore Voting Rights and Criticizes BJP 'Agencies...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026