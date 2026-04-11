Breaking Barriers: Naia Butler-Craig's Journey to the Stars
Naia Butler-Craig's dream of becoming an astronaut was inspired by Mae Jemison. Now a NASA aerospace engineer, her journey is part of a larger narrative of Black achievement in aerospace. She celebrates Victor Glover's recent historic lunar mission as an affirmation of her and many African Americans' aspirations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:32 IST
At just 12, Naia Butler-Craig set her sights on space after seeing Mae Jemison's picture at her church; today, she's a PhD-equipped NASA aerospace engineer.
Her path parallels Victor Glover's historic lunar mission, invigorating Black aspirations in aerospace amidst current political challenges to diversity programs.
Glover's achievements join those of pioneering figures like the Tuskegee Airmen, echoing a legacy of overcoming barriers and showing young Black individuals that the sky itself is just the beginning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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