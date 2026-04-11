Breaking Barriers: Naia Butler-Craig's Journey to the Stars

At just 12, Naia Butler-Craig set her sights on space after seeing Mae Jemison's picture at her church; today, she's a PhD-equipped NASA aerospace engineer.

Her path parallels Victor Glover's historic lunar mission, invigorating Black aspirations in aerospace amidst current political challenges to diversity programs.

Glover's achievements join those of pioneering figures like the Tuskegee Airmen, echoing a legacy of overcoming barriers and showing young Black individuals that the sky itself is just the beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)