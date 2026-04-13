Mumbai Bids Tearful Adieu to Music Legend Asha Bhosle

A massive crowd assembled on Mumbai's streets on Monday to say a heartfelt goodbye to Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer whose iconic voice resonated across generations. Her funeral procession to Shivaji Park Crematorium witnessed a deep emotional response from fans, admirers, and the music and film industry.

Distinguished figures from politics, cinema, music, and close friends arrived to offer their last respects. Her body, draped in the Tricolour, was on public display at her residence, where mourners lined up to present flowers and prayers. Asha Bhosle's demise at 92 marked the end of an illustrious career at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

Her state-honoured final rites were scheduled for 4 pm at Shivaji Park, recognizing her contribution to Indian music. Known for her versatility, Bhosle's music spanned genres from classical to pop. She set a Guinness World Record for studio recordings and, along with sister Lata Mangeshkar, shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema music.

Born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Bhosle's musical journey began early, leading to a legacy that bridged generations. Her celebrated collaborations with RD Burman, whom she married, are a highlight of Indian film music.

Among her classic hits are "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja," "Dum Maro Dum," "Dil Cheez Kya Hai," "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," and "Yeh Mera Dil," showcasing her broad musical prowess. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)