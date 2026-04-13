Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Youngsters

In a tragic event, two young lives were lost after a scooter they were riding collided with a tipper lorry in Alappuzha district early Monday morning.

The victims, Manav Madhu, 19, and Adithyan, 16, natives of Budhanoor, suffered critical head injuries in the accident at Mitchel Junction in Mavelikara.

Manav was pronounced dead shortly after reaching Mavelikara Government Hospital, while Adithyan passed away after being transferred to a private hospital in Parumala. The police have filed a case against the tipper lorry driver as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)