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Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Youngsters

Two young men, Manav Madhu and Adithyan, died in a scooter accident involving a tipper lorry in Alappuzha district. The crash occurred at Mitchel Junction, Mavelikara. Both sustained severe head injuries and succumbed shortly after. Police have registered a case against the lorry driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:03 IST
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Lives of Two Youngsters
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In a tragic event, two young lives were lost after a scooter they were riding collided with a tipper lorry in Alappuzha district early Monday morning.

The victims, Manav Madhu, 19, and Adithyan, 16, natives of Budhanoor, suffered critical head injuries in the accident at Mitchel Junction in Mavelikara.

Manav was pronounced dead shortly after reaching Mavelikara Government Hospital, while Adithyan passed away after being transferred to a private hospital in Parumala. The police have filed a case against the tipper lorry driver as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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