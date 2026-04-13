India's Defence Prowess on Display: A Showcase of Technological Innovation

An upcoming exhibition in Bihar will spotlight India's state-of-the-art defence technologies between April 15 and 18. Organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this event will highlight innovations such as the BrahMos missile and the Arjun tank at Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih in Motihari.

The showcase aims to celebrate progress towards the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, with Member of Parliament Radha Mohan Singh inaugurating the event. Featured technologies include airborne warning systems, advanced artillery, and anti-tank missiles, providing attendees a rare glimpse into cutting-edge defense advancements.

Additionally, the exhibition seeks to inspire future generations, offering an educational perspective on India's journey towards self-reliance and international defense competitiveness. This initiative underscores India's commitment to bolstering national defense and technical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)