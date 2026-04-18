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India's Maritime Insurance Boost: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions

India has approved a 129.8 billion Indian rupees maritime insurance pool, as announced by Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. This fund aims to mitigate rising shipping risks and insurance costs due to the Iran conflict. The fund, initially for 10 years, can be extended an additional five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:37 IST
India's Maritime Insurance Boost: A Strategic Move Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic response to escalating global tensions, India has sanctioned a substantial maritime insurance pool valued at 129.8 billion Indian rupees ($1.40 billion). This announcement, made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, comes at a crucial time for the shipping industry.

The new fund, initially set for a decade with the potential for a five-year extension, seeks to alleviate the increased risks and spiraling insurance costs that currently burden maritime businesses due to the ongoing Iran conflict. Heightened geopolitical tensions have notably impacted the shipping sector, prompting this timely intervention from the Indian government.

With this insurance pool, India reinforces its commitment to safeguarding its maritime industry, ensuring that shipping enterprises can navigate challenging international waters with greater confidence and financial security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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