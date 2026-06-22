Reuters Science News Summary
China's low Earth orbit satellite company SpaceSail has launched a new fundraising round, reportedly challenging Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
China's Starlink rival launches new fundraising round, state media says
China's low Earth orbit satellite company SpaceSail, widely seen as a challenger to Elon Musk's Starlink, has launched a new round of fundraising, state media Securities Times reported on Monday. Here are more details: