Following is ​a ​summary ‌of ​current science ‌news briefs.

China's Starlink rival launches ‌new fundraising round, ‌state media says

China's low ⁠Earth ​orbit ⁠satellite company SpaceSail, ⁠widely seen as a ​challenger to Elon ⁠Musk's Starlink, ⁠has ​launched a new round ⁠of fundraising, state ⁠media ⁠Securities Times reported ‌on Monday. Here ‌are more ​details: