The U.S. State Department announced on Friday that the Trump administration is preparing to deliver $1 billion in security assistance to Colombia. This significant financial aid aligns with the onset of Abelardo De La Espriella's presidency, marked by a right-wing political stance.

This $1 billion assistance forms a pivotal aspect of an invigorated partnership between the United States and Colombia. The U.S. government, in collaboration with Congress, intends for this security package to fortify the strategic objectives shared by both nations.

The aid is part of a broader strategy to support President de la Espriella's administration’s goals, as outlined by the State Department's statement. This commitment underscores the United States' dedication to reinforcing ties with Colombia under its new leadership.