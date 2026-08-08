Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert
Two districts in Kyiv reported fires following an air raid alert, according to the city's mayor. Witnesses heard multiple powerful explosions. The city faces a critical shortage of air defenses needed to intercept Russia’s ballistic missiles, highlighting the ongoing vulnerabilities and tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Fires were reported in two districts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after an air raid alert was issued on Saturday, according to the city's mayor.
Reuters witnesses on the ground reported hearing several rounds of powerful explosions echoing through the city. The incidents underscore the precarious situation in Kyiv.
The capital continues to struggle with a significant shortage of air defenses capable of neutralizing Russia's ballistic missiles, leaving it vulnerable to further attacks.