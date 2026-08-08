New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Security Crackdown

Abelardo De La Espriella, the newly sworn-in right-wing president of Colombia, has declared a robust stance against drug trafficking and the initiation of economic austerity measures to regain economic stability. Elected in June, De La Espriella aims to dismantle armed groups, reduce state size by nearly 40%, and revitalize the oil and gas sectors.

Addressing assembled troops, he emphasized a no-tolerance approach towards criminal gangs, stating that peace talks with such groups are off the table. This move aligns with a broader rightward political shift in Latin America. While some policies may be expedited by decree, legislative hurdles remain due to a politically divided congress.

Signaling alliances with international leaders, De La Espriella promised support for businesses while tackling the country's fiscal deficit. The government intends to boost oil exploration while ensuring ecological safety through regulated fracking. Despite positive investor outlook due to market-friendly policies, challenges around economic reform remain, highlighted by necessary tax changes and new national spending priorities.