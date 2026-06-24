Inferno in Delhi: Data Centre Blaze Leaves Tech Titans In Crisis

A Fire At A New Delhi Data Centre Used By Global Tech Firms Has Left Some Customers Fearing The Loss Of Decades Of Data And Caused Network Disruptions For Google Cloud Services In India

A devastating fire erupted in a New Delhi data centre, a crucial hub for tech giants like Google Cloud, leading to widespread disruptions and concerns over data losses. The fire has left many clients in distress, fearing the irreversible loss of decades of accumulated data.

The facility, operated by STT Global Data Centres India and backed by ST Telemedia along with Tata Communications, suffered extensive damage. This has complicated efforts to recover the lost data, despite ongoing efforts by Tata's unit Novamesh. Photographs from the site revealed widespread devastation, as equipment lay charred and ceiling panels collapsed.

The cause behind the conflagration remains under investigation, with local authorities pointing to lithium battery units as a potential origin. However, details are sparse as an independent root cause analysis is still underway. The incident has also impacted Google Cloud's operations, with the company cautioning users about possible latency issues.