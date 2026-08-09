Fire Contained: Aramco's Jazan Refinery Incident Under Control
A fire erupted at Aramco's Jazan refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, but was extinguished without injuries. Aramco's security teams controlled the situation as authorities proceeded with standard protocols. The refinery had previously been attacked by Houthi militants, impacting operations temporarily, though recent attacks had negligible operational impact.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Firefighters successfully extinguished a blaze early Sunday at Aramco's Jazan refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, as reported by the Energy Ministry. There were no injuries.
Industry security personnel managed to control the fire, and authorities are finalizing usual procedures. The cause remains undisclosed. The facility, processing 400,000 barrels daily, halted operations on July 27 following a Houthi militant attack, says a consultative note accessed by Reuters.
The Houthi group claimed responsibility for these strikes, exacerbating concerns over Red Sea shipping and Saudi infrastructure amid tensions involving the U.S. and Iran. Aramco's CEO, Amin Nasser, assured that the attacks did not substantially impact the company's operations or finances.