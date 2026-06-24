Tragedy in Texas: Tesla's Autopilot Faces Legal Battle

The family of Martha Avila is suing Tesla after she was killed when a driver crashed into her home using the Model 3's Autopilot. The lawsuit claims the company is responsible for her death due to negligence in alerting users about flaws in their automated driving systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tesla Has Been Sued By The Family Of A Yearold Texas Grandmother Killed Last Week When A Driver Using His Model S Automated Driving Assistance System Crashed Into Her Suburban Houston Home | Updated: 24-06-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 23:06 IST
Tragedy in Texas: Tesla's Autopilot Faces Legal Battle
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Tesla faces a lawsuit from the family of a 76-year-old woman who died after a Model 3 crashed into her home, allegedly while on Autopilot. The lawsuit, filed by the family of Martha Avila in Harris County, Texas, claims the company failed to adequately warn users about defective features in its automated driving systems.

Michael Butler, the driver of the Model 3, reportedly told law enforcement that he had activated Autopilot prior to the collision, which resulted in Avila's death after being pinned inside her home. The crash also injured Avila's son-in-law, Justin Barbour. The family is seeking over $1 million in damages, citing Tesla's alleged negligence.

The crash is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has initiated nearly fifty probes into Tesla incidents reportedly involving advanced driver assistance systems since 2016. These ongoing investigations include concerns about the failure of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature to warn drivers appropriately, especially under poor visibility conditions.

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