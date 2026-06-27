Unleashing AI: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Anthropic's Mythos 5 Model

Anthropic has received U.S. government approval to release its AI model, Claude Mythos 5, to select U.S. organizations. The decision comes after national security concerns prompted a temporary suspension. While the move grants access to over 100 entities, criticism arises over the government's selection process for eligible companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anthropic Said On Friday That The Us Government Has Allowed It To Release Its Powerful Claude Mythos Artifical Intelligence Model To Some Trusted Us Organizations | Updated: 27-06-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 07:27 IST
Unleashing AI: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Anthropic's Mythos 5 Model
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Anthropic announced on Friday that it has been granted permission by the U.S. government to distribute its Claude Mythos 5 artificial intelligence model to certain trusted U.S. organizations. This marks a partial reversal of an earlier directive that suspended its release due to national security concerns.

Over 100 companies, including several Fortune 500 firms, are now eligible to access Mythos 5, according to a confidential source familiar with the new policy. The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has taken a stringent stance on AI models, particularly those from Anthropic and OpenAI, to prevent potential misuse by adversaries like China and Russia.

Despite the approval, the process of selecting which organizations receive access remains controversial. Critics argue that this lack of transparency raises significant legal and ethical questions. The government is exploring further safe releases of these models, but the ongoing debate underscores the challenges in balancing innovation with national security.

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