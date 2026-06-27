Trump Administration Moves to Restore Anthropic's Fable 5 AI Model

The Trump administration is reportedly close to allowing Anthropic to restore access to its Fable 5 AI model, with decisions expected soon. The Fable 5 model was disabled in response to an export control order, but negotiations are ongoing, and partial access for Mythos 5 has already been granted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Trump Administration Is Close To Allowing Anthropic To Restore Access To Its Fable Model | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:40 IST
Trump Administration Moves to Restore Anthropic's Fable 5 AI Model
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Axios has reported that the Trump administration is nearing a decision to permit Anthropic to reinstate access to its Fable 5 AI model. This development comes after the model was disabled following the government's June 12 export control order citing national security concerns.

Reuters has not yet confirmed this report, as neither Anthropic nor the White House have made immediate comments. However, Anthropic has disclosed that it is engaged in ongoing discussions with officials, expecting to restore Fable 5 access imminently.

The U.S. government has granted restricted access to another of Anthropic's models, Claude Mythos 5, indicating a potential shift in policy. While access to Fable 5 remains pending, negotiations are projected to progress over the coming weekend.

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