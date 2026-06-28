Tech Titans Clash: Google Limits Meta's AI Ambitions

Google Has Put Limits On Metas Use Of Its Gemini Ai Models After The Social Media Company Sought More Computing Capacity Than The Rival Tech Group Could Provide

Google has imposed restrictions on Meta's utilization of its Gemini AI models, according to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday. The social media giant sought additional computing capacity that Google, a leading tech rival, was unable to supply.

The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation, described the disagreement between the two tech giants.

Reuters, however, has not independently verified the details of the report at this time.