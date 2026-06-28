Tech Titans Clash: Google Limits Meta's AI Ambitions
Google has restricted Meta's use of its Gemini AI models following Meta's request for more computing power than Google could offer. This development was reported by the Financial Times, although Reuters has yet to confirm the specifics from their sources.
Google has imposed restrictions on Meta's utilization of its Gemini AI models, according to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday. The social media giant sought additional computing capacity that Google, a leading tech rival, was unable to supply.
The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation, described the disagreement between the two tech giants.
Reuters, however, has not independently verified the details of the report at this time.