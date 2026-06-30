Polestar Shock: U.S. Ban on Future Chinese-Linked EV Models

Polestar, owned by China's Geely Holding, faces a U.S. ban on selling its new models due to connected-vehicle regulations starting in 2027. This has alarmed dealers and owners about the brand's future in the U.S., influencing resale value and service networks, despite continued support for pre-2027 models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | When Ryan Rodriguez Landed A Great Deal On A Model Year Polestar Earlier This Month | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:45 IST
Polestar Shock: U.S. Ban on Future Chinese-Linked EV Models
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Polestar, largely owned by China's Geely Holding, is grappling with a new U.S. ban on selling future models due to connected-vehicle technology tied to China. This move has startled both dealers and owners, raising concerns about the resale value and future viability of the brand's service network in America.

The unexpected restriction is set to begin with the 2027 model year, part of federal rules adopted in January 2025 citing national security threats. These rules, still upheld by the Trump administration, have challenged other automakers like Ford, seeking exemptions for specific models. Polestar remains committed to U.S. markets for now, focusing on pre-2027 models and sustaining its service offerings.

Dealers, like Matthew Haiken from New Jersey, express disbelief over disparate treatment between Polestar and its sister brand Volvo, which received clearance earlier this year. While some consumers anticipate potential bargains due to dropping resale values, others worry about service continuity and software support. Polestar assures ongoing service through its Volvo-linked centers nationwide.

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