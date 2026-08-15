Highlights from Health Sector: Key Developments and Updates

In recent health sector developments, the FDA may reconsider its stance on Capricor's Duchenne drug following a prior negative vote. This review has revitalized investor interest, sending the company's shares soaring by 70%.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo reports a new province impacted by the Ebola virus, indicating a worrying trend of wider transmission across the region. This case, involving a motorcycle taxi driver, underscores the threat posed by mobile exposures amid outbreaks.

In the U.S., significant decisions are shaping the landscape of gender-affirming care and medical billing practices. The Trump administration's new rule restricts federal funding for gender care, while a federal court ruling has invalidated a formula intended to curb exorbitant 'surprise' medical bills.