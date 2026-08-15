Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Star-Studded NYC Wedding Steals Headlines

Travis Kelce describes his wedding to Taylor Swift as the 'best night' of his life. Bella Ramsey shines in the new drama 'Sunny Dancer'. Investors sue Selena Gomez over alleged fraud. 'Coyote Vs. Acme' is set to make a comeback on the big screen. Eurovision heads to Bulgaria's Burgas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:28 IST
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Star-Studded NYC Wedding Steals Headlines
Travis Kelce
  • Country:
  • United States

Travis Kelce called his recent wedding to Taylor Swift 'the best night of my life,' thanking the cool air conditioning amidst a New York heat wave. This revelation came during a media session at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp as the team gears up for the upcoming NFL season.

In a blend of humor and humanity, Bella Ramsey is set to captivate audiences in 'Sunny Dancer', a journey of a 17-year-old cancer survivor attending a summer camp. The film dives into the challenges and friendships formed within a landscape of shared struggles.

On the business front, Selena Gomez is facing a lawsuit from investors in her mental health start-up, Wondermind Global. The suit accuses Gomez of failing to fulfill obligations, placing $1.2 million at stake in her innovative journey to enhance mental wellness.

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