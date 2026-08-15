Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Star-Studded NYC Wedding Steals Headlines

Travis Kelce called his recent wedding to Taylor Swift 'the best night of my life,' thanking the cool air conditioning amidst a New York heat wave. This revelation came during a media session at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp as the team gears up for the upcoming NFL season.

In a blend of humor and humanity, Bella Ramsey is set to captivate audiences in 'Sunny Dancer', a journey of a 17-year-old cancer survivor attending a summer camp. The film dives into the challenges and friendships formed within a landscape of shared struggles.

On the business front, Selena Gomez is facing a lawsuit from investors in her mental health start-up, Wondermind Global. The suit accuses Gomez of failing to fulfill obligations, placing $1.2 million at stake in her innovative journey to enhance mental wellness.