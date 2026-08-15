Crisis Point: Urgent Call to Sustain Women's Programs in Afghanistan

The United Nations has implored international donors not to reduce funding for women's programs in Afghanistan amid the Taliban's oppressive rule. The dire conditions faced by Afghan women could worsen, as more than half of the surveyed organizations are at risk of closure due to financial deficits.

Susan Ferguson, U.N. Women's special representative in Afghanistan, highlighted the significant challenges since the Taliban's return to power, including over 100 decrees restricting women's rights. These restrictions span vital aspects of women's lives, from education and employment to healthcare and justice access, contributing to their increasing social isolation and deteriorating mental health.

In concert with 56 nations, the U.N. calls for the Taliban to revoke restrictions on females. This plea highlights the world's most severe women's rights crisis, demanding renewed international investments in Afghan women to prevent the exacerbation of their plight.