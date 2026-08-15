AI Takes Charge: China’s Leap in Weather Forecasting

In a major stride, China is advancing its weather forecasting capabilities by integrating artificial intelligence into traditional meteorological systems. This development comes as scientists monitored Typhoon Dolphin's trajectory, reflecting China's prominent role in improving predictive accuracy and speed.

Among the AI-powered models, Fengwu from the Shanghai AI Laboratory, Huawei's Pangu, and Fudan University's Fuxi are leading the charge. Early tests reveal these systems' potential to match and even exceed conventional forecasting methods in pinpoint accuracy and operational efficiency.

These advancements are increasingly crucial as the world faces more extreme weather, attributing a greater need for precise and rapid forecasting to mitigate the impacts of climate events.