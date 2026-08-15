Venezuela's Controversial Prisoner Releases Under Scrutiny

Venezuela's government has initiated the release of 131 prisoners through alternative liberty measures, as announced in a statement on Friday. The decision is part of the Peace and Democratic Coexistence program, which aims to address issues surrounding political detentions and promote stability within the country.

The government, via communications minister Miguel Perez Pirela's post on X, stated that the released individuals were previously detained for their alleged involvement in crimes. However, the exact nature of these alternative measures remains undisclosed, fueling ongoing discussions on the transparency of the process.

Prominent human rights organizations, including Foro Penal and the opposition movement Vente Venezuela, have welcomed these releases. Foro Penal, which represents prisoners in Venezuela, reports that there are 391 political prisoners currently, but confirmed the release of 29 individuals as of 4:30 PM local time.