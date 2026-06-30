Hong Konglisted Drug Design Tech Firm Metis Techbio Said On Tuesday It Has Granted Usbased Biotechnology Firm Boulevard Bio Exclusive Global Rights To Develop

Metis TechBio, a Hong Kong-listed tech firm specializing in drug design, announced a significant development on Tuesday. The company has formed a pivotal agreement with Boulevard Bio, a biotechnology firm based in the United States, granting it exclusive worldwide rights to develop, produce, and market Metis TechBio's novel autoimmune drug, MTS-128.

This agreement could be worth up to $1.6 billion, marking a significant step in the field of biotechnology. The deal reflects a growing trend in collaboration between U.S. and Chinese tech companies, even as Beijing intensifies its scrutiny of international technology contracts involving potentially sensitive innovations.

This partnership underscores the continued potential for cross-border innovation in the face of geopolitical challenges, emphasizing the importance of strategic alliances in advancing medical technology development globally.