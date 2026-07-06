Samsung's Profit Surge Amid Global Memory Chip Crunch

Samsung Electronics is expected to report a significant increase in operating profit due to a global memory chip shortage fueled by AI demand. Despite potential bonuses affecting profits, strong performance and rising chip prices push valuations of major memory manufacturers over $1 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samsung Electronics Is Likely To Estimate That Its Operating Profit Jumped About Fold To Another Record High From A Year Earlier In The Second Quarter | Updated: 06-07-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 04:30 IST
Samsung's Profit Surge Amid Global Memory Chip Crunch
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Samsung Electronics is poised to announce an 18-fold increase in operating profit for the April to June quarter, driven by a global shortage in memory chips and high demand for AI infrastructure. Analysts project operating figures could hit 86 trillion won, marking consecutive record-breaking quarters for the tech giant.

The demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, and NAND products continues to surge, as AI applications necessitate increased computing power and storage. This has resulted in significant price hikes of 44% for DRAM and 53% for NAND in the second quarter, leading to soaring valuations for major chipmakers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron.

However, potential risk factors such as delayed AI infrastructure investments and increased employee bonus provisions could impact future earnings. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these trends to assess the sustainable growth of AI-related memory expenditure.

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