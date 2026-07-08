U.S. Approves Launch of OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Amid National Security Precautions

The United States Department of Commerce has given the green light for the launch of OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 model. This approval follows extensive testing under a new oversight framework aimed at monitoring frontier artificial intelligence, the model is set for wider release after strategic meetings with government officials.

OpenAI had initially postponed the public introduction of GPT-5.6 at the government's request, allocating initial usage to a select group of trusted partners. This measure comes amid increased scrutiny from Washington, aiming to prevent misuse of advanced AI technology by foreign entities such as China and Russia.

This strategic delay aligns with a June executive order by President Donald Trump, establishing a voluntary compliance scheme for AI developers. The goal is to identify potential threats before broad deployment, with the U.S. maintaining proactive measures to safeguard national security alongside innovation.