U.S. Approves OpenAI's Advanced GPT 5.6 Model Launch

The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved the launch of OpenAI's GPT 5.6 model. The release follows meetings and tests, though OpenAI previously delayed the launch at the U.S. government's request. It is now set for a broader release this week, according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Department Of Commerce Has Approved A Broad Launch Of Openais Advanced Gpt Model | Updated: 08-07-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 09:01 IST
U.S. Approves OpenAI's Advanced GPT 5.6 Model Launch

The U.S. Department of Commerce has given the green light for the launch of OpenAI's latest AI model, GPT 5.6, as per a report from Axios on Tuesday.

Following extensive testing and consultations with government officials, OpenAI is set to widely release GPT 5.6 within the week, insiders claim. However, Reuters could not verify this report independently.

Neither OpenAI nor the U.S. Department of Commerce has responded to requests for comment. Previously, OpenAI delayed the full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the government's request, providing access only to a select group of vetted partners.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026