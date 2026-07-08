U.S. Approves OpenAI's Advanced GPT 5.6 Model Launch

The Us Department Of Commerce Has Approved A Broad Launch Of Openais Advanced Gpt Model

The U.S. Department of Commerce has given the green light for the launch of OpenAI's latest AI model, GPT 5.6, as per a report from Axios on Tuesday.

Following extensive testing and consultations with government officials, OpenAI is set to widely release GPT 5.6 within the week, insiders claim. However, Reuters could not verify this report independently.

Neither OpenAI nor the U.S. Department of Commerce has responded to requests for comment. Previously, OpenAI delayed the full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the government's request, providing access only to a select group of vetted partners.