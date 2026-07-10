SK Hynix's Rise: From Risky Bet to AI Powerhouse

The article explores how SK Hynix, once a struggling chipmaker acquired by South Korea's SK Group, transformed into a leading AI powerhouse. Under Chairman Chey Tae-won's leadership, the company capitalized on high-bandwidth memory chips, becoming a key player in AI development while navigating industry challenges and personal controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | When South Korean Billionaire Chey Taewon Rang The Nasdaqs Opening Bell Forsk Hynixs Billion Listingon Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:14 IST
SK Hynix's Rise: From Risky Bet to AI Powerhouse
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South Korean billionaire Chey Tae-won rang the Nasdaq's opening bell on Friday to celebrate SK Hynix's $26.5 billion listing, marking a triumph in what was once deemed a risky venture. Chey’s bet on the then-struggling chipmaker has turned SK Hynix into a formidable force in the AI industry.

The 2012 acquisition of Hynix by SK Group was initially criticized, even within the company, due to the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of memory chips. However, Chey’s decision to invest in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, a niche market at the time, has propelled SK Hynix to the forefront of AI technology, especially as a key supplier for Nvidia's AI accelerators.

Despite the success, SK Hynix faces concerns about potential oversupply in the memory industry and the sustainability of AI-related demand. Meanwhile, Chey, who has had a career marked by personal and professional controversies, continues to garner attention as his bold decisions redefine SK Hynix's legacy.

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