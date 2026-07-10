SK Hynix's Rise: From Risky Bet to AI Powerhouse

South Korean billionaire Chey Tae-won rang the Nasdaq's opening bell on Friday to celebrate SK Hynix's $26.5 billion listing, marking a triumph in what was once deemed a risky venture. Chey’s bet on the then-struggling chipmaker has turned SK Hynix into a formidable force in the AI industry.

The 2012 acquisition of Hynix by SK Group was initially criticized, even within the company, due to the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of memory chips. However, Chey’s decision to invest in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, a niche market at the time, has propelled SK Hynix to the forefront of AI technology, especially as a key supplier for Nvidia's AI accelerators.

Despite the success, SK Hynix faces concerns about potential oversupply in the memory industry and the sustainability of AI-related demand. Meanwhile, Chey, who has had a career marked by personal and professional controversies, continues to garner attention as his bold decisions redefine SK Hynix's legacy.