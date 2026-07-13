Crypto Hoarding Strategies Amid Bitcoin Sell-Offs

Michael Saylor's firm, Strategy, has authorized significant bitcoin sales worth up to $1.25 billion, spotlighting the struggles faced by crypto hoarding companies amid a downturn in token prices.

Analysts temporarily boosted Strategy's shares following the plan's approval, which also includes a share repurchase initiative as these firms grapple with the ongoing decline in the crypto market's value.

The viability of digital asset treasury companies, offering regulated crypto investment opportunities, remains in question as they battle the consequences of fluctuating cryptocurrency prices and broader market instability.