EU Imposes Sanctions to Halt Sudan's Gold Trade

The European Union has announced new sanctions targeting Sudan's gold trade, which is reportedly financing ongoing military conflicts. These measures include a ban on buying, importing, or transferring Sudanese gold and restricting the sale of mercury and cyanide to the country amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:49 IST
EU Imposes Sanctions to Halt Sudan's Gold Trade
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  • Country:
  • Sudan

The European Union on Monday unveiled new sanctions aimed at curbing Sudan's gold trade, which is allegedly being used to bankroll the country's ongoing military conflict. The sanctions include a comprehensive ban on purchasing, importing, or transferring gold originating from Sudan.

Additionally, the EU has prohibited the sale, supply, transfer, or export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan, aiming to dismantle the financial underpinnings of the conflict.

The ongoing strife between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has exceeded three years, has precipitated a significant humanitarian crisis in the region.

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