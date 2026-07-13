EU Imposes Sanctions to Halt Sudan's Gold Trade

The European Union on Monday unveiled new sanctions aimed at curbing Sudan's gold trade, which is allegedly being used to bankroll the country's ongoing military conflict. The sanctions include a comprehensive ban on purchasing, importing, or transferring gold originating from Sudan.

Additionally, the EU has prohibited the sale, supply, transfer, or export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan, aiming to dismantle the financial underpinnings of the conflict.

The ongoing strife between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has exceeded three years, has precipitated a significant humanitarian crisis in the region.