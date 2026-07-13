Popees Baby Care Expands with 111th Store Opening in Coimbatore

Popees Baby Care, a prominent name in India's baby care and children's apparel sector, celebrated the inauguration of its 111th store nationwide in Coimbatore on July 12, 2026. This opening at Brookefields Mall marks the brand's sixth outlet in Tamil Nadu, underscoring its robust expansion goals.

The new store features a wide array of products tailored to modern parenting needs, from children's fashion and newborn essentials to maternity wear and feeding accessories. The Coimbatore outlet is designed to offer a welcoming shopping experience that aligns with Popees’ dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

With this addition, Popees further cements its presence in South India while advancing its national growth agenda. The brand has rapidly expanded, with this opening taking its total retail locations to 111 across India, reflecting a deep commitment to making high-quality baby care products accessible to families throughout the country.