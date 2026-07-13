Popees Baby Care Expands with 111th Store Opening in Coimbatore

Popees Baby Care opens its 111th store in India, marking its sixth in Tamil Nadu, at Brookefields Mall. The brand continues to expand its reach, providing a variety of baby care products and children's apparel. The Coimbatore outlet reinforces Popees' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:46 IST
Popees Baby Care Expands with 111th Store Opening in Coimbatore
Popees Baby Care Strengthens Its Presence in Tamil Nadu with Grand Opening of Its 111th Store at Brookefields Mall, Coimbatore. Image Credit: ANI

Popees Baby Care, a prominent name in India's baby care and children's apparel sector, celebrated the inauguration of its 111th store nationwide in Coimbatore on July 12, 2026. This opening at Brookefields Mall marks the brand's sixth outlet in Tamil Nadu, underscoring its robust expansion goals.

The new store features a wide array of products tailored to modern parenting needs, from children's fashion and newborn essentials to maternity wear and feeding accessories. The Coimbatore outlet is designed to offer a welcoming shopping experience that aligns with Popees’ dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

With this addition, Popees further cements its presence in South India while advancing its national growth agenda. The brand has rapidly expanded, with this opening taking its total retail locations to 111 across India, reflecting a deep commitment to making high-quality baby care products accessible to families throughout the country.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026