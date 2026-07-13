Britain Proscribes Iranian Revolutionary Guard

The British government has officially designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This significant move aims to curb Iran's influence and their activities which Britain views as destabilizing. The decision aligns with broader international efforts to address and manage security concerns linked to the Middle Eastern nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:48 IST
Britain Proscribes Iranian Revolutionary Guard
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain has labeled Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. This decision was reported by Sky News on Monday, highlighting Britain's commitment to countering what it sees as destabilizing activities linked to Iran.

The proscription marks a critical step by the British government, indicating a deepening concern over Iran's influence and activities. The label is intended to enhance international efforts to address security challenges associated with the Middle Eastern country.

This move is expected to have far-reaching implications, both for Iran's international relations and its domestic policies, as the global community continues to grapple with regional security threats.

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