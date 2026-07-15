Britain's New Curfew to Curb Nocturnal Social Media Risks for Teens

Britain plans to impose a default overnight curfew on social media apps for 16- and 17-year-olds. This move aims to curb the negative impacts of late-night social media usage by promoting better sleep and wellbeing. The rules are part of broader restrictions on social media for teenagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:00 IST
Britain's New Curfew to Curb Nocturnal Social Media Risks for Teens
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Britain is poised to introduce a curfew on social media usage for 16- and 17-year-olds, setting the hours between midnight and 6 a.m. as app-free. The government outlines this new regulation as part of an effort to shield teens from the detrimental effects linked to nocturnal online activity.

Technology minister Liz Kendall emphasized that these regulations are pivotal for young people’s preservation of essential sleep, academic focus, and familial interactions. Reflecting a global trend, the initiative seeks to mitigate mental and physical health concerns associated with excessive social media use.

Anticipated to be implemented by spring 2027, the curfew marks a legislative push towards stricter age-related restrictions. However, challenges remain, mirroring Australia’s initial struggles with effective age-verification systems in enforcing similar bans.

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