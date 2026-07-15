Denis Obrezko, a computer expert facing charges in the United States for hacking, previously held a senior position at Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab. According to information obtained by Reuters, he worked as a senior specialist at the firm from 2017 to 2019, as confirmed by leaked documents.

Despite his alleged criminal activities occurring post-Kaspersky employment, Obrezko's background continues to draw scrutiny to the firm's connections to the Russian government. Kaspersky, having previously faced scrutiny over its Kremlin ties, stated that the charges against Obrezko aren't connected to his role at the firm.

Documents allege Obrezko's involvement with 'Void Blizzard,' a group accused of espionage against NATO-aligned agencies. While Yutek-NN, where Obrezko later worked, is implicated, Kaspersky is not. The case raises questions about cybersecurity-espionage overlaps, mimicking issues seen in other nations.