From Moscow to Massachusetts: The Hacking ​Trail of Denis Obrezko

Denis Obrezko, accused of U.S. hacking, previously worked at Kaspersky Lab and allegedly ties to Russia's FSB. After leaving Kaspersky, he was involved in 'Void Blizzard,' accused of stealing communications for Moscow. This case highlights concerns about Kaspersky's Kremlin connections and broader cybersecurity industry links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:30 IST
From Moscow to Massachusetts: The Hacking ​Trail of Denis Obrezko
  • Country:
  • United States

Denis Obrezko, a computer expert facing charges in the United States for hacking, previously held a senior position at Moscow-based antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab. According to information obtained by Reuters, he worked as a senior specialist at the firm from 2017 to 2019, as confirmed by leaked documents.

Despite his alleged criminal activities occurring post-Kaspersky employment, Obrezko's background continues to draw scrutiny to the firm's connections to the Russian government. Kaspersky, having previously faced scrutiny over its Kremlin ties, stated that the charges against Obrezko aren't connected to his role at the firm.

Documents allege Obrezko's involvement with 'Void Blizzard,' a group accused of espionage against NATO-aligned agencies. While Yutek-NN, where Obrezko later worked, is implicated, Kaspersky is not. The case raises questions about cybersecurity-espionage overlaps, mimicking issues seen in other nations.

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