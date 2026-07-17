Chinese Blogger Jailed for Fake Claims About Xiaomi Electric Sedan

A Chinese blogger, Gao, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for fabricating negative claims about Xiaomi's SU7 electric sedan. The court found him guilty of damaging the company's reputation by releasing misleading crash-test videos. Authorities are cracking down on false advertising in the auto industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:29 IST
Chinese Blogger Jailed for Fake Claims About Xiaomi Electric Sedan
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A Chinese blogger has received a 20-month prison sentence for fabricating negative claims about Xiaomi's SU7 electric sedan, according to state media reports on Friday. This case is part of a larger crackdown by authorities on false advertising and misinformation in the competitive auto industry.

Identified as Gao, the blogger was found guilty by the Haidian District People's Court for damaging the reputation of Xiaomi by creating false facts. The Beijing Daily reported that Gao released a crash-test video falsely implying safety failures of Xiaomi's vehicle.

His video, shared on his account with nearly a million followers, attracted three million views. However, the court revealed that Gao tampered with the car's battery to mislead viewers. In January 2025, Xiaomi confirmed Gao's arrest, highlighting their fight against false information.

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