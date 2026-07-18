National Protests Erupt Over Data Center Expansion in US

In a wave of national expression, opponents of rapid data center expansions are gearing up for protests in at least 125 locations across the United States this Saturday. The demonstrations, coordinated by the grassroots group HumansFirst, mark the first widespread national action against the surge in AI infrastructure development.

The effort is spearheaded by a former leader of the Tea Party, who compares this burgeoning opposition to the populist movement of 2009. Protesters express concern over the impact on local politics and the perceived overreach of AI technology expansion, which they argue mirrors past grievances about government control.

The rapid development of data centers has sparked local political unrest over the past year. As tensions rise, the question remains whether these coordinated protests will influence the trajectory of AI infrastructure growth across the nation.